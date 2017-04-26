FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Wickham leaves Bank of America Merrill Lynch
April 26, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 4 months ago

MOVES-Wickham leaves Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Alasdair Reilly

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Charles Wickham has left Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he was co-head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) loan capital markets.

David Pepper, previously serving as co-head with Wickham, becomes sole head of EMEA loan capital markets at the bank.

The move comes a month after BAML’s head of EMEA loan syndicate Mariam Toulan left the bank.

Wickham joined Merrill Lynch in 1994 holding a variety of positions before being appointed co-head of EMEA loan capital markets in 2015. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

