MOVES-Banca IMI names Viarengo as head of debt markets

LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - Banca IMI has named Alberto Viarengo as head of debt markets, running the bank’s origination and syndicate businesses across Europe, the US and emerging markets. He will be based in Milan and reports to Andrea Mayr, head of corporate and strategic finance.

Viarengo has held a variety of investment banking and fixed income positions in London and Madrid over the last 25 years. He has previously worked at RBS, Morgan Stanley and Bankers Trust.

Banca IMI is the investment bank of Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)