Lulia to replace Stewart as CEO of Itaú BBA International
December 21, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

Lulia to replace Stewart as CEO of Itaú BBA International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Banco Itaú BBA International SA, the London-based wholesale arm of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , said on Monday it appointed Renato Lulia as chief executive, as Latin America’s largest bank by market value strengthens ties with European and Asian multinationals and investors.

He replaces Charles Stewart, who joined Itaú BBA International in March 2013 from Morgan Stanley & Co.

Lulia, 41, said in a phone interview with Reuters that the political and economic turmoil in Brazil is creating opportunities for investors in Europe and Asia to enter Latin America’s largest economy at attractive valuations, either in capital markets or through mergers and acquisitions. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
