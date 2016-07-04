MOVES-Elustondo leaves Banco Santander

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Santander's global head of loan syndications Aitor Elustondo Casas has left the bank, banking sources said.

Elustondo, who joined Santander in December 2005, left the bank in May after nearly 11 years at the institution. He previously worked at BBVA for 10 years covering bond syndications.

Luis Miguel Navalon, previously Santander's head of loan sales and trading EMEA has taken up the global head of loan syndications role.

Navalon joined the bank in December 2006 covering European loan syndicate and sales. He was made head of loan sales in July 2011. (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly)