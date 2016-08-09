FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Du Cheyron leaves Deutsche Bank
August 9, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Du Cheyron leaves Deutsche Bank

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (IFR) - Guillaume du Cheyron has left Deutsche Bank as Asia head of high-yield origination and execution.

Singapore-based du Cheyron was appointed to the role in February after the German bank realigned its debt capital markets syndicate and origination business with the departure of Herman van den Wall Bake early this year.

Du Cheyron joined Deutsche Bank in 2013 from Citigroup in Hong Kong, having covered Asian capital markets origination.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Anderson has also left Deutsche Bank as a vice president in DCM.

A spokesperson at Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting By Frances Yoon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
