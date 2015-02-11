MOVES- Traiana CEO departs, Solinger returns

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (IFR) - Andrew Coyne, chief executive officer of pre- and post-trade processing firm Traiana, has left the organisation to pursue other opportunities, according to a source close to the firm. Traiana is owned by ICAP, the world’s largest inter-dealer broker of over-the-counter derivatives.

Nick Solinger, former head of product strategy and marketing at the ICAP-owned firm, will rejoin the firm after having left to pursue other opportunities less than a month ago. Solinger had been with the firm more than a decade prior to his departure last month and led the team that launched the firm’s flagship trading network, Harmony.

Coyne joined in July 2012 following a stint at Citigroup as managing director of FX prime brokerage and eCommerce product for six years. Prior to that he ran FX Prime at Deutsche Bank for six years.

ICAP Group Chief Operating Officer Ken Pigaga will assume the role of Traiana CEO on an interim basis until a new CEO is located.

A spokesperson for the firm declined to comment. (Reporting by Mike Kentz; editing by Helen Bartholomew)