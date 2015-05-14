FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BofA creates new private capital group
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 14, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BofA creates new private capital group

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 14 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has formed a new unit called the strategic & private capital solutions group, which will focus on raising money for private companies, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Sachin Aggarwal and Warren Fixmer will co-head the group, but will also continue in their respective roles in equity syndicate and origination.

The new group will be part of BAML’s Americas equity capital markets unit. It will focus on raising cash for companies in the pre-initial public offering stages, in addition to other types of capital raises, leveraging the bank’s distribution platform to help issuers access private capital, the bank said. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.