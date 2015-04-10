MOVES-BofA Merrill hires Brabazon from JP Morgan for M&A team

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Eamon Brabazon to be its head of financial sponsors mergers and acquisitions for Europe, the Middle-East and Africa. He will join the firm in August and be based in London.

Brabazon comes with over 15 years of M&A experience at JP Morgan, where he was most recently responsible for their sellside practice across EMEA. Prior to that, he operated in a generalist M&A role having previously focused on UK M&A when he joined in early 2000. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)