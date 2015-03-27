MOVES-Cavanagh exits BofA Merrill after nine-year stint

LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - John Cavanagh has left his position at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London, where he was head of debt capital markets product solutions in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Cavanagh joined Merrill Lynch, which was bought by Bank of America at the height of the crisis, in 2007 as head of liability management. He previously worked for 16 years at JPMorgan, where he was head of European liability management.

BofA Merrill and Cavanagh did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore)