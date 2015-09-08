FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Gollakota joins BAML Sydney as head of capital solutions
September 8, 2015

MOVES-Gollakota joins BAML Sydney as head of capital solutions

John Weavers

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 8 (IFR) - Prasad Gollakota has joined the Sydney office of Bank of America Merrill Lynch as head of capital solutions for Australia.

In the newly-created role, Gollakota will report to David Wood, head of investment banking Australia, and work with the bank’s industry and product groups to develop financing and structuring solutions for its clients.

Gollakota, who has over 15 years of experience in the financial sector, has previously worked at Soumya Capital, a proprietary trading firm, and UBS, where he was most recently part of the capital markets group, running capital solutions globally. (Reporting By John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

