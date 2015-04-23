FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rupert Hume-Kendall to retire from BoA Merrill Lynch
April 23, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Rupert Hume-Kendall to retire from BoA Merrill Lynch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - City veteran Rupert Hume-Kendall will retire from Bank of America Merrill Lynch in September after 18 years with the bank, according to a staff memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

After rising through the ranks in the capital markets division, Hume-Kendall became chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking in 2012.

A spokeswoman for BoA Merrill Lynch confirmed the memo. During his career Hume-Kendall advised clients including Diageo, Lloyds Bank, RBS and O2. (Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

