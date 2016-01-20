FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch appoints EMEA ECM co-heads -memo
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch appoints EMEA ECM co-heads -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has named two European co-heads of equity capital markets (ECM) from its own ranks, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

James Fleming, UK head of ECM, and Sam Losada, who leads EMEA Strategic Equity Solutions, are to take up the roles which cover Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

They will report to ECM global co-heads Craig Coben and Mary Ann Deignan.

A spokeswoman BofA Merill Lynch confirmed the contents of the memo.

Coben was made co-head of global ECM in July 2014, months after it was announced that Fleming, a former co-head of Asia-Pacific capital markets, joined the London office from Hong Kong. (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Jason Neely)

