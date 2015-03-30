FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Kell drops Deutsche for return to BofA Merrill ECM
#Funds News
March 30, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Kell drops Deutsche for return to BofA Merrill ECM

Owen Wild

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Neil Kell is to join Bank of America Merrill Lynch as chairman of international equity capital markets after resigning from his Asia-Pacific role at Deutsche Bank. International ECM comprises Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Kell will initially remain in Hong Kong and is expected to move to London in about a year. He will report to global co-heads of ECM Craig Coben and Mary Ann Deignan in what is a newly-created role at the US investment bank.

His appointment is the latest from ECM houses keen to recruit big hitters able to operate across geographies and sectors in order to cope with issuance back at pre-crisis levels but staffing levels significantly down from 2007.

Kell has just resigned as head of Asia ex-Japan ECM at Deutsche Bank. His departure is a major loss for the German bank that moved him from London to Hong Kong in February last year.

Kell is a rare commodity as he has ECM experience in every region globally, with the Americas leg of that journey completed at BofA Merrill before he moved to Europe to cover financials with Deutsche. (Reporting by Owen Wild; Editing by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
