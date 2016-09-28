FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Kim, De Silva said to leave BAML amid cuts
September 28, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Kim, De Silva said to leave BAML amid cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (IFR) - Peter Kim, the head of Korea investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is said to be leaving the US bank.

Kim's departure comes as the bank is said to be planning a cut of about two dozen investment banking jobs in the region, according to Reuters, as a slowdown forces western banks to cut costs.

In Australia, Ben Stewart, senior manager of debt capital markets and syndicate, and Niraan De Silva, head of South-East Asia equity capital markets and equity-linked capital markets, Asia Pacific, are also said to be leaving the bank.

IFR reported last week that Guy Foster, BAML's head of equity capital markets in Australia, had left.

A BAML spokesperson declined to comment.

Reuters reported on Friday that Goldman Sachs is planning to shed almost 30% of its 300 investment banking jobs in Asia outside of Japan due to a drop in activity in the region. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)

