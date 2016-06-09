FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BAML names Mead head of US high-grade syndicate
June 9, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BAML names Mead head of US high-grade syndicate

Natalie Harrison

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 9 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has promoted Dan Mead to head its US investment-grade bond syndicate desk, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.

Mead joined the bank’s debt capital markets team in 1994 and moved to syndicate in 2002.

Andrew Karp, co-head of Americas investment-grade capital markets with Brendan Hanley, previously headed the syndicate desk.

Karp will spend more time focusing on the broader investment-grade business. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

