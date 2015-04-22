FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lees departs BAML debt syndicate
April 22, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

Lees departs BAML debt syndicate

Helene Durand

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - Chris Lees, a managing director on the debt syndicate desk at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is leaving the bank on Friday, according to sources, the latest in a string of senior bankers to leave the institution.

Lees joined from Citigroup in 2012 to run BAML’s sovereign, supranational and agency and financial institutions bond syndicate desk. But this job changed a year ago when Adrien de Naurois joined from Deutsche Bank to run the SSA side.

Lees has been in the industry for over 20 years and has worked in various fixed income syndicate and origination businesses. He is understood to be taking time out of the industry rather than going to another job.

Lees’ departure follows the recent exit of John Cavanagh, another senior banker and head of debt capital markets product solutions in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, who left the bank at the end of March.

Since March last year, BAML has lost a number of senior managing directors including Paul Richards, Giles Hutson, Daniel Bell and Julia Hoggett.

BAML declined to comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
