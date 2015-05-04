FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BAML hires Cormier from Deutsche Bank
May 4, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BAML hires Cormier from Deutsche Bank

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Chris Cormier as a managing director focused on technology, media & telecom and industrials on its Americas equity capital markets team, according to an internal memo seen by IFR on Monday.

Cormier joins BAML after a 10-year run at Deutsche Bank, where he most recently served as a managing director and head of Americas technology equity capital markets. Deutsche Bank had promoted Cormier to run technology ECM in January.

Cormier starts at BAML in August, reporting to JD Moriarty, head of Americas equity capital markets. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

