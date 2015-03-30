FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BofA Merrill appoints new head of EMEA corporate DCM
March 30, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BofA Merrill appoints new head of EMEA corporate DCM

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed a new head of corporate debt capital markets and corporate fixed income solutions for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Marcus Hiseman joins the US bank from rival Morgan Stanley, where he ran European corporate fixed income for seven years. In his new role, he will report to Sam Losada, co-head of global rate and currencies origination, and Jeff Tannenbaum, head of European DCM origination and syndicate.

Hiseman takes over from Pascal Bay, who remains at the bank. Bay will retain his corporate banking and DCM responsibilities for France. He will also be assuming a new role leading BofA Merrill’s euro private placement initiative, the memo said. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)

