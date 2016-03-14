FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BAML names AJ Murphy head of global capital markets
March 14, 2016

MOVES-BAML names AJ Murphy head of global capital markets

Philip Scipio

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 14 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch named Alice “AJ” Murphy head of global capital markets, reporting to Christian Meissner, head of global corporate and investment banking, according to a memo obtained by IFR.

Murphy returned to BAML from Goldman Sachs a little more than a year ago, taking up the role as co-head of leverage finance - essentially the same job she held when she left the bank in 2014 - alongside Robert Schleusner.

Within months of Murphy’s return Schleusner was moved into a new role overseeing wholesale credit.

When Murphy returned, speculation was that she was promised a clear path to taking a more senior role at BofA within a couple of years.

She takes on the role of global capital markets from Jim Probert who has retired from the bank after 22 years. He was named head of global capital markets in 2014.

“During his tenure, has led a number of transformative deals and has helped build our global capital markets franchise into a world leading platform,” Meissner said in the memo.

Sarang Gadkari, formerly head of Americas leveraged finance, and Kevin Sherlock, formerly co-head of leveraged finance capital markets, have been named co-heads of global leveraged finance, reporting to Murphy. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

