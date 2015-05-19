FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-DCM banker Sadler leaves BNP Paribas for BofA Merrill
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 19, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-DCM banker Sadler leaves BNP Paribas for BofA Merrill

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - James Sadler has left BNP Paribas, where he was a director within the firm’s debt capital markets team in the Middle East, to join rival Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

Sadler was a director in BNP Paribas’ Central Europe, Middle East and Africa DCM team and was primarily focussed on Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and South African banks. He joined the French bank since August 2013, according to his LinkedIn page.

Before joining BNP Paribas, he worked at UBS within the firm’s DCM business with a focus on the Middle East and Africa.

Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Gareth Gore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.