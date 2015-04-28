FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Mills takes BofA Merrill Lynch EMEA product solutions helm
April 28, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Mills takes BofA Merrill Lynch EMEA product solutions helm

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Martin Mills has been appointed head of EMEA product solutions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Mills replaces John Cavanagh, who left the position at the end of March. He reports to Fernando Vicario and Marc Tempelman, co-heads of EMEA corporate banking and debt capital markets at the US bank.

As head of EMEA product solutions, Mills will look after liability management, capital products, ratings advisory for financial institutions, Green bonds, and commercial paper origination.

Mills joined the bank in 1999 from Moody’s and previously headed up BAML’s EMEA financial institutions ratings advisory and EMEA Green bond origination. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
