MOVES-Madill joins Bank of China on bond syndicate desk

LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - Kenneth Madill has joined Bank of China in London as manager of its newly formed bond syndicate desk.

Madill joined Bank of China after a short stint at brokers BGC, prior to which he ran new business initiatives at Tullett Prebon. He has spent most of his career in sell-side syndicate, working for an array of investment banks. Madill ran the London syndicate desk at Erste Bank and before that spent three years at Lloyds Bank running syndicate and working also on the MTN desk.

He previously worked with current Bank of China London DCM head Jaswinder Sandher at Standard Chartered - Madill was a director in European syndicate between 2007 and 2008 when Sandher was head of Europe and Africa DCM. Madill, a Canadian, also worked at WestLB and BNP Paribas.

Sandher joined Bank of China in 2013 and previously worked at the European Investment Bank, Barclays and ABN AMRO.

Bank of China appears to be looking to expand its underwriting functions in London as Chinese banks develop their business platforms in the City. Bank of China has been present in London since 1929, but the establishment of a UK subsidiary in 2007 was considered a significant step in building and expanding its profile.