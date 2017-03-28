FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 5 months ago

MOVES-Bank of Cyprus CEO Hourican extends stay until end-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Bank of Cyprus said John Hourican will remain as its chief executive until the end of 2018, once again extending his stay.

Hourican, the former head of investment banking at Royal Bank of Scotland, had been due to leave Bank of Cyprus in February 2018 but said its board agreed on Tuesday to extend his appointment.

Hourican joined Bank of Cyprus in 2013 as it was being rescued during the country's financial crisis. He had initially planned to stay for a short period and return to Ireland in 2015, but was persuaded to stay on.

Bank of Cyprus listed its shares in London in January, the latest step in the recovery and restructuring overseen by Hourican and ex-Deutsche Bank CEO Josef Ackermann, who is chairman of the bank. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

