June 20 Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking
has promoted two bankers to the top of its leveraged
finance business, it announced.
Peter Mullen has been appointed as head of leveraged
acquisition finance, while Paul McKenna will replace Mullen as
head of syndications.
Mullen will oversee teams based in London, Paris, Stamford
Connecticut, Chicago Illinois as well as support functions in
Dublin.
The teams specialise in arranging, underwriting and
distributing leveraged finance transactions, providing debt
finance solutions to private equity houses in the European and
US leveraged buyout markets.
The product range includes senior and subordinated debt,
unitranche and super senior facilities.
Mullen joined Bank of Ireland in 2006 to establish its
syndicated finance team. He previously spent eight years at
Societe Generale in London and New York where he was a director
in the leveraged loan syndicate group.
Before that, he worked with Chase Manhattan Bank where he
was an associate in the financial institutions group based in
London.
McKenna joined Bank of Ireland in 2013. He is a former head
of leveraged syndications and debt advisory with ING.
