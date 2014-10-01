FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Oman's Bank Sohar says CEO resigns, names CFO as acting head
October 1, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Oman's Bank Sohar says CEO resigns, names CFO as acting head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Oman’s Bank Sohar , which is in the process of merging with larger rival Bank Dhofar, said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Mohamed Abdulaziz Kalmoor had resigned for personal reasons.

Rashad Ali al-Musafir, the bank’s chief financial officer, would replace Kalmoor as acting CEO for an interim period, the bank said in a bourse filing.

Bank Sohar is considering a merger with Bank Dhofar that would create the sultanate’s second-largest lender by assets. In June, Bank Dhofar proposed a preliminary share swap ratio after first approaching Bank Sohar about a tie-up in July 2013.

Bank Dhofar has also changed CEO during the time that a merger has been considered, with Anthony Maloney resigning for personal reasons in September 2013. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French)

