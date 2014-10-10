FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BankInvest hires Nykredit Bank exec as CEO
October 10, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BankInvest hires Nykredit Bank exec as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Danish asset manager BankInvest said it has appointed Lars Bo Bertram as its new chief executive with effect from Jan. 1.

The 51-year-old will replace Bo Foged who moves to pension fund ATP as its chief financial officer.

Bertram leaves his position as head of Nykredit Asset Management and Nykredit Bank executive board member as of today.

BankInvest has 100 billion Danish crowns ($17 billion) of assets under management and administration.

1 US dollar = 5.8782 Danish crown Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Pravin Char

