August 6, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Willis unit names Michael Connelly as managing partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Willis North America, part of insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc, appointed Michael Connelly as managing partner of Willis of Colorado Inc.

Connelly, who joined the company in 2007, will be responsible for Willis’ Colorado operations.

He was most recently chief operating officer of Willis of Illinois.

Connelly, who has 19 years of experience in the insurance and brokerage industry, has held positions at Mercator Risk Services, AmWINS Brokerage and Marsh USA.

Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
