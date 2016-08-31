MOVES-Ex-UBS DCM banker Beromelidze joins Bank of China

LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - Former UBS banker Viktoria Beromelidze has joined Bank of China in its debt capital markets team in London in DCM origination.

Beromelidze previously worked at UBS from 2007 to 2014 in DCM and spent two years at UBS Wealth Management before that, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She joined independent financial services firm Chalkhill Partners for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt origination in January this year.