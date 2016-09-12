MOVES-Bank of England's Shafik to step down

LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Minouche Shafik, deputy governor of the Bank of England, is to leave the central bank to become director of the London School of Economics.

The bank said she will leave her position, with responsibility for markets and banking, at the end of February.

Shafik joined the bank for a five-year term in August 2014 after a stint as a deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund. She oversaw a period dominated by scandals at the banks she monitored.

Soon after her appointment in October 2014 she made a speech saying that rather than "a few bad apples" being responsible for these issues, perhaps the problems in FICC markets were more deep-rooted. She asked "is something also wrong with the barrel?"

She also co-chaired the Fair and Effective Markets review, which undertook at deeper look at the FICC markets.

Initially she was tasked with looking at how the Bank of England might exit from its quantitative easing policy. That has since been reversed following the UK's referendum on European Union membership in June. The decision to leave the EU prompted the bank to lower interest rates and reintroduce quantitative easing policies again.

The UK Treasury is responsible for appointing Shafik's successor. She starts at the London School of Economics in September 2017. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)