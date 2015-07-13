MOVES-Barclays' Ardalan goes to OakNorth

LONDON, July 13 (IFR) - Cyrus Ardalan has been appointed chairman of UK banking start up OakNorth. He was previously vice chairman of public policy and government relations at Barclays.

OakNorth aims to lend to smaller growing companies.

Ardalan will be a non-executive director alongside former FSA managing director Adair Turner and Robert Burgess.

Ardalan was in his most recent role for four years until last month and was a vice chairman of investment banking for the previous 12 years.

Prior to that he worked at Paribas, Chemical Bank and the World Bank. He is also a former chairman of the International Capital Markets Association.