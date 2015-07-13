FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Barclays' Ardalan goes to OakNorth
#Financials
July 13, 2015

MOVES-Barclays' Ardalan goes to OakNorth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (IFR) - Cyrus Ardalan has been appointed chairman of UK banking start up OakNorth. He was previously vice chairman of public policy and government relations at Barclays.

OakNorth aims to lend to smaller growing companies.

Ardalan will be a non-executive director alongside former FSA managing director Adair Turner and Robert Burgess.

Ardalan was in his most recent role for four years until last month and was a vice chairman of investment banking for the previous 12 years.

Prior to that he worked at Paribas, Chemical Bank and the World Bank. He is also a former chairman of the International Capital Markets Association.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
