MOVES-Barclays promotes Baldini to run European bond syndicate

LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - Marco Baldini has been appointed head of European bond syndicate at Barclays, according to an internal memo seen by IFR, as the bank continues a reshuffle of its fixed income primary market franchise.

He reports to Jonathan Brown, co-head of global investment-grade syndicate.

Baldini runs the European corporates and rates syndicate, the financials institutions group has now been added to his responsibilities.

Baldini's appointment is part of a broader syndicate reshuffle at the bank. John Wright will now run the FIG syndicate and report to Baldini. He takes over from Mark Geller who became deputy head of financial institutions debt capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa on June 1.

Yasset Chahboun will move from the medium-term notes syndicate desk to work with Wright on FIG. Caroline Harmstone will replace Chahboun in the MTN team, joining in July from the banking real estate team.

Barclays has also made changes in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the memo. Kentaro Kiso has moved out of the syndicate function in Japan and is now president, Barclays Securities Japan, reporting to Mark Dearlove, chief executive of Barclays Securities Japan.

From July, Ryohei Morita will run Barclays' Japan syndicate and Ken Wei Wong will run non-Japan Asia-Pacific syndicate, reporting to Brown. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers, Ian Edmondson)