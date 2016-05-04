FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays' EM managing director Rejna leaves bank
May 4, 2016

Barclays' EM managing director Rejna leaves bank

Sudip Roy, Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Martin Rejna has left Barclays, according to sources, where he was a managing director in the banking business.

He was most recently covering Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa, according to his LinkedIn profile and a source familiar with the matter.

Rejna joined Barclays as an associate director in 2006.

He moved to Barclays from ING, where he worked between 1997 and 2006.

Rejna could not be contacted for comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)

