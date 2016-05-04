Barclays' EM managing director Rejna leaves bank

LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Martin Rejna has left Barclays, according to sources, where he was a managing director in the banking business.

He was most recently covering Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa, according to his LinkedIn profile and a source familiar with the matter.

Rejna joined Barclays as an associate director in 2006.

He moved to Barclays from ING, where he worked between 1997 and 2006.

Rejna could not be contacted for comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)