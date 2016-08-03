MOVES-Caluori leaves Barclays SSA syndicate desk

LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - European bond syndicate manager Ralph Caluori is leaving Barclays, according to sources.

Caluori worked on the SSA and covered bond desks.

He resigned from the post, according to a source.

Caluori joined Barclays as a Swiss franc syndicate manager from UBS in August 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He moved to the UK bank's SSA and covered bond coverage in March 2014.

A Barclays spokesperson declined to comment on the record. Caluori did not respond to a request for comment.