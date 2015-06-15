FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

Barclays boosts syndicate with lateral hire

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has boosted its fixed income syndicate desk with a hire from its own investor relations team.

Vi Davda, a vice president, moved into her new role in May and works across different product lines. She reports to Marco Baldini, head of European corporate and rates syndicate at the bank.

Davda was previously an associate within debt capital markets at JP Morgan, where she worked from 2006 to 2012, according to her LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)

