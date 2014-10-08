MOVES-Dean makes Barclays return as GFRS chairman

LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - Sam Dean is to return to Barclays in the New Year as chairman of global finance and risk solutions, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Dean, the former global head of equity capital markets at the firm, began a sabbatical late last year for personal reasons. Americas ECM chief Brian Reilly took over the global post temporarily, and has now been confirmed in the position on a permanent basis.

In the new role, Dean will work with certain important clients across financing, not just ECM. He will also take responsibility for attracting and retaining talent, a position in which his personal experience will prove beneficial.

Building the European ECM team from scratch in the past five years means Dean has a huge amount of experience in hiring and seeing how teams develop. He has become increasingly interested in this area during his sabbatical, looking at how the industry adapts to the differing needs of “generation Y” analysts and associates working their way up the business.

Dean has championed high performing juniors and accelerated them through the business at Barclays, with current co-head of EMEA ECM Tom Johnson the most notable example. Johnson joined Barclays as a vice president in ECM in late 2009 and within four years assumed his current role running the EMEA group.

Dean will work with co-head of investment banking Joe McGrath and Richard Taylor and GFRS head John Langley. He is expected to return full-time in February 2015. (Reporting by Owen Wild; Editing by Gareth Gore)