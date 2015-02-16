FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Barclays' Del Canto to move to New York
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Barclays' Del Canto to move to New York

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Fabianna Del Canto, a managing director on Barclays’ sovereign, supranational and agency bond syndicate desk, is to move to New York, according to a source.

She will take up a position on the syndicate desk at the bank in the US, the source said. Del Canto moved to the SSA desk in January 2013 and was reporting to Marco Baldini, head of European sovereign, supranational and agency syndicate.

She worked on SSA syndicate trades alongside Bernd Loder, a director at the bank.

Prior to that, she worked on the emerging markets desk.

Del Canto has worked at Barclays for just over eight years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was previously in Goldman Sachs’ capital markets team. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.