FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
MOVES-Barclays' former Asia CEO Jones retires
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 4 months ago

MOVES-Barclays' former Asia CEO Jones retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - Andy Jones, Barclays' former chief executive in Asia-Pacific, is retiring from the bank.

Jones was APAC chief operating officer and then Singapore-based CEO from 2014 until January, when the bank appointed Jaideep Khanna and Reid Marsh as co-heads for the region. At the time Jones was expected to return to London with Barclays.

Jones has decided to retire after almost 20 years at the bank, according to a memo to staff on Wednesday from Tim Throsby, head of Barclays International.

Barclays last year closed its cash equities business in Asia and shut operations in a number of countries in the region as it focused its investment bank on Britain and the US. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.