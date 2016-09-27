FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Frank to head international wealth at Barclays
September 27, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Frank to head international wealth at Barclays

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Karen Frank has been appointed head of international wealth at Barclays. Previously she was co-head of financial sponsors group for Europe, Middle East and Africa with Ken McGrath.

McGrath will be left in sole charge of the unit. Frank, who takes up her new position on October 1, will join the Barclays corporate and international executive committee.

In her current role she is a member of the banking EMEA operating committee. Barclays has made a big push to win more sponsors work, focusing on financing buyouts and related deals. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
