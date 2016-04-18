FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Barclays' Geller takes on broader FIG role
April 18, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Barclays' Geller takes on broader FIG role

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed Mark Geller as deputy head of financial institutions debt capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

In what is described as a broader role in the memo, he will help further develop Barclays’s franchise and be a senior adviser to the bank’s FIG EMEA clients as well as to those in North America and APAC.

Geller will take on the new role effective June 1 in addition to his current job in debt syndicate, where he heads up financials in EMEA. He will report to Pete Mason, co-head of FIG Banking EMEA and head of FIG DCM EMEA.

The appointment is part of the bank’s plans to make origination and execution work more smoothly together across products and geographies. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
