Goldman Sachs UK corporate broking co-head Shelley set to join Barclays
February 26, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman Sachs UK corporate broking co-head Shelley set to join Barclays

Andrew Winterbottom

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Philip Shelley, co-head of UK corporate broking at Goldman Sachs Group Inc is set to join Barclays, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Shelley, who joined Goldman Sachs from UBS four years ago, is expected to join in a senior client role at Barclays. Goldman Sachs and Barclays declined to comment.

The news of Shelley moving to Barclays was first reported by securities and investment banking weekly Financial News. (bit.ly/1wkp8PQ)

Goldman Sachs said on Thursday it had promoted two regional heads of its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business to global M&A co-heads, and made one of its previous global M&A co-heads a global M&A co-chairman.

Philip Shelley could not be reached for comment. (Writing by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
