FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Barclays hires investment bankers from boutique CMC Capital
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2016 / 9:58 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Barclays hires investment bankers from boutique CMC Capital

Anjuli Davies

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Barclays has hired a team of bankers from boutique firm CMC Capital, including founding partner Carlo Calabria, to beef up its investment banking team in Europe, the British lender said on Monday.

Calabria joins as chairman for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) alongside eight of his team from CMC Capital, based in both London and Milan.

“We are delighted that Carlo has joined Barclays, his senior client experience and proven track record will further help to drive the momentum of our EMEA Banking business,” Crispin Osborne, co-head of banking EMEA at Barclays said.

Carlo was formerly Bank of America Corp Merrill Lynch’s top merger banker in Europe, before leaving the Wall Street bank in 2012 to set up CMC Capital.

Among the CMC bankers joining Calabria at Barclays will be Enrico Chiapparoli, who will lead the bank’s automotive coverage in EMEA, and Stefano Soldi, who will join the power and utilities team. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.