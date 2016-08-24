MOVES-Barclays' GFRS head Langley to retire from industry

LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - John Langley, Barclays' head of global finance and risk solutions (GFRS), is retiring from the industry to pursue other opportunities, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Langley joined Barclays in 2006 to lead the risk solutions group in EMEA, and went on to assume global responsibility for the group in 2011.

He extended his role in 2012 to take on joint responsibility for the global finance businesses (ECM, DCM, loans and leveraged finance) with Joe McGrath, before assuming his current job in April 2014. He has been in the industry for 26 years.

Langley has agreed to remain at the bank until the end of the year to help with the transition of his leadership responsibilities and to assist on several strategic projects over the coming months.

He will in the meantime continue to lead the GFRS and syndicate businesses in Europe and the Middle East and Asia-Pacific (EMEAPAC), and will work with McGrath to coordinate the business globally.

The bank last month announced management changes within Barclays Corporate & International, whereby each division is run as two regional units - Americas and EMEAPAC.

Joe McGrath was last month named head of BC&I Americas and CEO of the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC). In addition, he was appointed to the newly created roles of global head of capital markets and head of capital markets Americas. (Capital markets comprises GFRS, syndicate and lending.) John Mahon was named head of the corporate and investment banking division, EMEAPAC. (Reporting by Philip Wright, Editing by Helene Durand)