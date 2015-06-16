MOVES-Lewellen takes sole charge of EMEA DCM/RSG at Barclays

LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - Mark Lewellen is to become sole head of debt capital markets (DCM) and the risk solutions group (RSG), EMEA, at Barclays at the end of June.

He is currently co-head with Chris Rees, who is moving back to Scandinavia for family reasons. The pair will work with the leadership team over the next few weeks to facilitate the handover.

Rees has been an investment banker for almost 20 years, the last eight at Barclays. He initially led corporate risk advisory for Scandinavia, Benelux and Switzerland, subsequently assuming responsibility for RSG for Northern Europe and then being appointed co-head of RSG Europe. With the combination of the DCM and RSG businesses late last year, he became co-head of DCM/RSG EMEA alongside Lewellen.

Joining Barclays in 2000, Lewellen went on to become head of EMEA corporate DCM, was appointed head of DCM for the region in 2013 and assumed his current role in September 2014. Prior to Barclays, he was at UBS Warburg. (Reporting by Philip Wright; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)