June 14, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Barclays hires Evercore's Main as FIG chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Tim Main as chairman of its financial institutions group, adding another former JPMorgan banker to its senior ranks.

Barclays said Main was hired from Evercore Partners, where he was senior managing director responsible for coverage of financial services clients.

Main previously spent more than 20 years at JP Morgan running its equity capital markets and FIG business acting as in-house adviser on the bank's own deals. He has advised on some major deals, including the merger of Wachovia and Wells Fargo, RBC's US$4.1bn acquisition of Ally Canada and M&T Bank's US$3.7bn takeover of Hudson City.

He will be based in New York and report to John Miller, head of Americas banking, and work alongside Richard Bonaventura and Lee Einbinder, co-heads of FIG banking in the region.

Barclays CEO Jes Staley, who previously ran JP Morgan's investment bank, has hired a raft of former JP Morgan bankers in senior roles at the British bank. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

