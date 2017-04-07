FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
MOVES-Barclays names top team for resource management unit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 7, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 4 months ago

MOVES-Barclays names top team for resource management unit

Steve Slater

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed the leadership team for its new unit responsible for improving returns and managing capital and financial resources in its investment bank and other parts of its international division.

The bank last month set up Financial Resource Management (FiRM) to help with structuring and financing activity across Barclays International, including managing capital, leverage, risk assets, funding and tax optimisation.

It is being headed by Art Mbanefo, who was the bank's head of markets in Europe and Asia.

Mbanefo said his leadership team will consist of Nick Brand, Tim Hartzell, Al Hodge, Andrew Kellner, David Lohuis, Raviv Shtaingos, David Simpson, Merritt Thomas, Esra Turk, Sarah Wang, Syed Raza, and Simon Fawcett, according to the memo sent on Friday and seen by IFR.

Hartzell, Hodge, Kellner, Lohuis, Wang and Raza will continue to manage teams within their existing business lines.

FiRM was set up by Tim Throsby, who began in January as head of Barclays International.

Mbanefo said in the memo the unit's aim is to have one area to "dynamically manage and allocate financial resources" to businesses within Barclays International.

It will work with Treasury and manage businesses including asset financing, asset management, corporate and investment banking capital management, counterparty risk trading, equity financing, fixed income financing and client securitisation, the memo said. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.