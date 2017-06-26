LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed investment
banker Kevin Wall as chief executive of its business in Ireland,
as it gears up to potentially expand operations there due to
Britain's departure from the European Union.
Wall was previously chairman of corporate banking and
vice-chairman of investment banking, and his appointment is seen
as a sign the Dublin operations could become more significant.
Barclays said on Monday he will be responsible for the ongoing
growth and development of the bank in Ireland.
Barclays has a licence in Dublin and could shift staff and
business there if needed, people familiar with the situation
have said. That could involve 100-150 staff moving. The bank has
not made any announcement on any relocation plans to cope with
Brexit, though several other banks have outlined some of their
plans.
JP Morgan last month agreed to buy a Dublin building with
room for 1,000 staff in the first sign of a financial services
company expanding significantly in Ireland in the wake of the
Brexit vote.
Wall will take up his position immediately. He joined
Barclays in 1981 and has held roles in project finance, foreign
exchange and investment banking in the UK, the US and Asia, and
had London-based management roles in strategic planning and
human resources.
He succeeds Sasha Wiggins as CEO in Ireland. Wiggins will
take up a new role as head of east and southeast in UK corporate
banking.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)