MOVES-Palmer departs Barclays leveraged finance syndicate team
May 19, 2016 / 4:21 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Palmer departs Barclays leveraged finance syndicate team

Kristen Haunss

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Ian Palmer, a managing director in leveraged finance syndicate at Barclays, has left the bank, according to sources.

Palmer joined the bank in 2006, according to Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records, as part of Barclays build out of its US leveraged finance business. He previously worked at CIBC, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

A Barclays spokesperson declined to comment. Palmer could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)

