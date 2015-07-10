FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Barclays promotes Pratt, names co-heads for APAC debt
July 10, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Barclays promotes Pratt, names co-heads for APAC debt

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 10 (IFR) - Barclays has promoted Jon Pratt to head of banking, Hong Kong, and chairman of global finance, Asia Pacific. He was previously head of DCM for Asia Pacific and has been in Hong Kong for 15 years.

Guy Smith and Avinash Thakur have been named co-heads of a newly-created debt origination group in Asia Pacific, which combines Barclays’ debt and loan capital markets teams.

Lars Aagaard will take over Smith’s previous role in financial sponsor coverage, in addition to his existing role as co-head of industrials for Asia Pacific.

Richard Satchwell, currently head of loan capital markets for Asia Pacific, will now focus solely on his role as co-head of banking for Australia. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Steve Garton)

