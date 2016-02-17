FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Head of Barclays investment bank to retire next month - BBG
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Head of Barclays investment bank to retire next month - BBG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Tom King, the head of Barclays Plc’s investment bank, plans to retire as early as next month, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the plan.

The British bank is shrinking its investment banking business as new chief executive Jes Staley tries to improve profitability in the business by slashing costs.

Barclays is to cut about 1,000 investment bank staff, a source told Reuters last month.

Bloomberg said the board was leaning towards bringing in an external name to replace King, with regulators tightening regulations to hold senior executive accountable for misconduct. (bloom.bg/1oocTEp)

A Barclays spokesman in London declined to comment. King could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rumours about King’s exit have been doing the rounds in the media for some time now.

The investment bank chief threatened to quit last summer during a row with the then CEO Antony Jenkins over the future of the division, people familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time.

Chairman John McFarlane persuaded King to stay, but the row contributed to the ousting of Jenkins, the sources said. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Anjuli Davies in London; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.