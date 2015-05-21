FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Morgan Stanley healthcare banker Truman joins Barclays
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley healthcare banker Truman joins Barclays

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Healthcare investment banker Jason Truman has left Morgan Stanley to join Barclays Plc in New York, according to an internal memo from the British bank seen by Reuters.

Truman, who focuses on advising pharmaceutical and biotech companies, has worked on a number of high-profile transactions recently, including Hospira Inc’s $17 billion sale to Pfizer Inc and Abbott Laboratories’ $5.3 billion sale of a part of its generics business to Mylan NV. He also was a member of Morgan Stanley’s shareholder activist defense group.

A Barclays spokesman confirmed the content of the memo on Thursday.

In April, Barclays announced it was hiring veteran healthcare investment banker Todd Richter from Bank of America Corp as vice chairman.

A large number of healthcare investment bankers are moving to competing banks amid a boom in merger activity in the sector. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in San Francisco; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.